Creamed onions were always on the holiday table when I was growing up. And, as I never met an onion I didn’t like, they’re on my table, too.
Some recipes call for baking this dish, even adding cheese on top, but I prefer mine simply cooked on the stovetop.
I do like a pinch of nutmeg for holiday flavor, though.
This dish can be made ahead, but plan on having to thin the sauce with onion cooking liquid or milk when reheating.
