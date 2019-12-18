Creamed onions were always on the holiday table when I was growing up. And, as I never met an onion I didn’t like, they’re on my table, too.

Some recipes call for baking this dish, even adding cheese on top, but I prefer mine simply cooked on the stovetop.

I do like a pinch of nutmeg for holiday flavor, though.

This dish can be made ahead, but plan on having to thin the sauce with onion cooking liquid or milk when reheating.

