If everyone loves carrot cake, why not carrot cookies? These cookies from “Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook” (Rodale).
The book is an extension of the Thug Kitchen website, where every recipe is a served with a side of profanity.
Since this is a family newspaper, we’ll skip the profanity. But we don’t want to miss out on these cookies, which the authors describe as “moist and cakey” and a good choice when you don’t want to make a whole cake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.