This recipe puts a twist in the usual chili with the addition of mushrooms.

It still uses ground beef, but it can be made vegetarian by omitting the meat and doubling the mushrooms.

This dish comes from “Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?” (Little Brown) by Mark Hyman.

Hyman is a doctor who focuses on healthful eating, so even without the mushrooms, this chili has a fair number of vegetables and accompanying nutrients.

