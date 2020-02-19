This recipe puts a twist in the usual chili with the addition of mushrooms.
It still uses ground beef, but it can be made vegetarian by omitting the meat and doubling the mushrooms.
This dish comes from “Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?” (Little Brown) by Mark Hyman.
Hyman is a doctor who focuses on healthful eating, so even without the mushrooms, this chili has a fair number of vegetables and accompanying nutrients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.