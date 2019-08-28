This risotto gets color and creaminess from the addition of carrot puree. A extra touch, worth the effort, is the pesto topping. Carrot tops are combined with the usual basil, parsley, pine nuts and Parmesan to create a piquant pesto.

This recipe, which comes from “Eat More Plants” (Page Street Publishing) by Molly Krebs, notes that the usually thin carrots sold with the tops still attached often are quite tender and don’t need to be peeled. She suggests picking through the tops to remove any brown or deteriorating pieces before making the pesto.

Also, if you don’t have carrot tops, this is just as good with regular basil pesto. You can sub extra basil and parsley for the carrot tops.

