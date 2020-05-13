This recipe for grilled blue cheese and apple sandwiches comes from the cookbook “Recipes From Home” (Artisan, 2001), in which authors David Page and Barbara Shinn call it their favorite grilled-cheese sandwich.
I have to agree that the combination of piquant and often pungent blue cheese and sweet-tart apples is a match made in heaven — and a match enhanced by warming them between two pieces of grilled bread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.