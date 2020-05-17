WENTWORTH — The exterior design of the projected $19 million Rockingham County College Center for Workforce Development, slated for construction in late 2021, has been approved by the college’s board of trustees.
RCC President Mark Kinlaw shared the design with county commissioners during a May 4 presentation updating the board on the standing of the facility and the community college’s use of the quarter-cent sales tax since the school began collecting the revenue in October 2018.
The video rendering, created by ADW Architects of Charlotte, can be found on the RCC website. The four-minute video shows off the unique exterior of the projected 41,500-square-foot, one-story building designed to help RCC and the community fortify workforce development initiatives.
Kinlaw said with approval of the outside design, officials and the architectural firm will develop designs for the interior during the summer.
The preparation of construction documents will start this fall and flow into the spring of 2021, with construction slated for late 2021.
Project officials are shooting for completion in February 2023.
Kinlaw told the commission board the WDC would house electrical systems, industrial systems and machining.
The building would also prioritize a 200-seat corporate meeting space, offices and a student commons area.
A main entrance at the center of the building is designed to welcome students, according to a RCC news release.
“I’m impressed with it,” trustee Tango Moore said in a news release after reviewing the video presentation for the first time in March.
Fellow trustee Randy Judkins agreed with Moore’s sentiment and trustee Hal Griffin also commended Phillip Steele and Jonathan Koricke of ADW for listening to board comments and making design changes requested, the news release said.
The building will cost around $375 per square foot, Kinlaw told the board when asked by Chairman Mark Richardson for figures.
The chairman also asked Kinlaw why the construction process would take some time.
“It just comes down to one thing, you are working with the office of state construction and you’re at their mercy,” said Kinlaw, pointing out that while the process requires a lot of documentation and time, it does save the college money.
All projects over $500,000 go through the state office, even if money is raised privately. All NC Connect Bond projects, funded through monies released in 2015, also go through the office.
Each individual process of the project is reviewed by the state office.
The $2 billion bond focusing on capital improvement for universities, state parks, sewer, water, infrastructure and agricultural projects, allocated a total of $350 million to community colleges in North Carolina.
The package included $75 million alone for projects in 45 state parks across the state.
Commissioner Reece Pyrtle complimented Kinlaw on the design, saying what a good aesthetic impression the building will make on visitors and students.
The RCC president is scheduled to return in front of the commissioners sometime this summer to provide another update on the building’s construction.
Quarter-cent sales tax revenue helps fund capital improvements
During a recent presentation, Kinlaw said the college has collected just over $2.65 million in revenue through April from the sales tax approved by voters in May 2018.
Thus far, 68% of the collected revenue, or just over $1.8 million, has been used to upgrade technology.
Since October 2018, the college has upgraded 20 labs in seven buildings — improving aging computers, industrial systems, electrical systems and information technology labs.
Computer replacements for facility and staff have also taken priority as have the upgrading of network cabling and the installation of a new telephone system.
“Just staying on top of our technology is about half a million dollars per year, that’s just to stay current,” Kinlaw said, telling commissioners that approximately $750,000 has been spent on technology upgrades.
“We were way behind where we needed to be. We like to be on a cycle of (replacing) computer labs about every four years, most particularly for students — we want to make sure they have the best in front of them so we spent a lot of money on the technology upgrades.”
Kinlaw described how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been for the college after converting to online instruction.
He added that the CARES Act, which will provide RCC $979,000, will help combat the technological expense of temporarily transferring to a complete online campus right after spring break.
Kinlaw also confirmed that revenues from the sales tax were not being used to supplement the college’s current operating budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.