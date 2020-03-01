Randolph-Macon 68
Guilford 50
SALEM, Va. — Kelly Williams totaled 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks as Randolph-Macon College rolled to a 68-50 victory over Guilford College in Sunday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament final.
Williams, the 2019 ODAC Player of the Year, also earned the ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player for the second time in her career.
The Yellow Jackets (18-9) captured their 10th league title and earned the ODAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament with their ninth straight win. Randolph-Macon will learn its national tournament pairing when the 64-team field is announced today.
Seventh-seed Guilford which made its sixth ODAC tournament final appearance in nine years, ended its season at 17-10.
Riding the interior play of Williams and fellow senior Michal Ross (16 points), Randolph-Macon raced to a 13-2 lead.
Ross and Becca Arrington both scored 16 points for Randolph-Macon.
Arrington made 6-of-9 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Ross, Cheridan Hatfield (four points, five rebounds) and Williams earned all-tournament honors.
Lindsay Gauldin led Guilford with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. She joined Miracle Walters (12 points, six rebounds, four assists) as Guilford’s representatives on the All-ODAC Tournament team. Caylin Davis added nine points and five rebounds.
The loss marked the final game for Guilford seniors Julie Carini, Alli Jackson and Walters.
The trio helped Guilford to an 80-27 record over the past four seasons, which included an ODAC Tournament title and NCAA playoff berth in 2017.
