The Citadel 35

Western Carolina 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brandon Rainey completed three passes — all for touchdowns — and ran for two more and The Citadel beat Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday.

The Catamounts’ lone lead came on their opening drive when Julian Peltz kicked a 32-yard field goal.

The Citadel (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to take control of the game, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions.

Rainey was 3-for-5 passing for 73 yards and ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. Clay Harris rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and The Citadel amassed 339 rushing yards on 56 carries; a 6.1-yards per carry average.

Tyrie Adams led the Catamounts (1-5, 0-3) with 210 yards passing with a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments