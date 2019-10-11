The Citadel 35
Western Carolina 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brandon Rainey completed three passes — all for touchdowns — and ran for two more and The Citadel beat Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday.
The Catamounts’ lone lead came on their opening drive when Julian Peltz kicked a 32-yard field goal.
The Citadel (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to take control of the game, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions.
Rainey was 3-for-5 passing for 73 yards and ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. Clay Harris rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and The Citadel amassed 339 rushing yards on 56 carries; a 6.1-yards per carry average.
Tyrie Adams led the Catamounts (1-5, 0-3) with 210 yards passing with a touchdown but threw two interceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.