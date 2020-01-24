SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm chipped in for birdie and holed out from 111 yards for eagle to start his round Saturday, and he scrambled superbly along the back nine for a 7-under 65 at Torrey Pines and a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Torrey Pines when he made a pair of eagles over the last six holes for a 66 to rally from a three-shot deficit. This time, he tries his hand with the lead.

Palmer traded birdies and bogeys most of the day until his 10-foot birdie on the 17th gave him a 1-under 71 and his second chance to win in as many starts this year.

Joining them in the last group was Rory McIlroy, who can return to No. 1 in the world with a victory. McIlroy hit a 5-iron from the bunker to 6 feet on the tough par-4 12th hole and two-putted for birdie on the 18th for a 67 that left him among those within three shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods still had fleeting hope of picking up his 83rd victory, mainly because of a par. Woods got within two of the lead at the turn and didn’t make another birdie in his round of 69. He had to make a 15-foot par on his final hole.

