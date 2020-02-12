Northwest Guilford’s Aniston Greene (left) guards Ragsdale’s Nyah Stallings. Stallings scored 15 points.
Northwest Guilford’s Thalia Carter attempts to score against Ragsdale in Greensboro on Wednesday. Ragsdale, No. 2 in the latest HSXtra.com ranking, toppled No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 45-38. For an online photo gallery of the game, visit Greensboro.com.
Ragsdale 45
Northwest Guilford 38
GIRLS
Site: Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Tigers won
Ragsdale never quit. The Tigers played more of a half-court style offense on Wednesday, slowed down the pace and it worked. Ragsdale also finished strong, pouring in 18 fourth-quarter points for the win.
Why the Vikings lost
Northwest Guilford allowed Ragsdale to dictate the pace. The Vikings looked out of sorts on offense, missing shots they usually sink with ease.
The big play
Diamond Monroe’s 3-point field goal with 5:06 remaining gave Ragsdale its first lead. The Tigers refused to go away throughout the night and limited the Vikings possessions by slowing the pace; the plan worked.
Three things we learned
1. Ragsdale won’t quit. The Tigers fell victim to the Vikings on two occasions earlier this season. Despite that, and finding themselves behind on the scoreboard for most of the night, Ragsdale clawed its way to victory.
2. Diamond Monroe can take over a game. The Junior scored seven fourth-quarter points to help propel the Tigers to victory. She also handled the ball in traffic well late in the game, ensuring Northwest would not have too many late-game opportunities to try and tie the game.
3. Reagan Kargo can score. The Senior was honored prior to the game against the Tigers for surpassing the 1,500-point mark. She poured in 16 against Ragsdale.
What they said
“The one every kid who has played for me knows in big games I always tell them, your studs have to be studs, and tonight, (Nyah) and a few others were studs and we’re going to go as far as they take us
— Ben Bradford, Ragsdale coach
“We say that we’re as good as our energy off the jump and I don’t think our energy was great from the very beginning. We played good enough be up at the half but in the second half we had a lot of turnovers and took a lot of bad shot, didn’t hit the boards the way we should have and it didn’t turn out well for us in the end.”
— Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach
Up next
Ragsdale: Friday, at Page.
Northwest Guilford: Friday, at Grimsley.
Ragsdale 11 7 9 18 — 45
NW Guilford 11 12 8 7 — 38
Ragsdale (19-3 overall, 6-1 Metro 4-A) — Mariah Frazier 6. Diamond Monroe 18, Nyah Stallings 15, Aijah Palmore 2, Katarins Maros 4
Northwest Guilford (20-3, 6-1) — Hannah Baker 3, Thalia Carter 6, Reagan Kargo 16, Shaena Riddles 2, Aniston Greene 5, Megan Harkey 4, Jayden Murray 2
