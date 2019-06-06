Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard L. Bullard and Jane U. Bullard to Leonardo Luis Garcia, lot Draper Development, $25,000

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, to Tomas Jimenez Galindo, lot Clarkway Drive, $12,000

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Three Arrows Inc., property Primitive Heights, $59,000

Rent-A-House, LLC, to John Starnes and Tammy Starnes, lots Williams Street plus Maple Street, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Carlyle C. Hughes Inc. to Dahl Street, LLC, lot Summit Avenue Apartments, $150,000

Anika L. Quinn to Bradley Stephen Denson III and Makenzie Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brushy Oaks, phase II, $88,500

James Smith Builders, LLC, to Gina M. Dalto and Matthew Dalto, lot Washburn Road, $240,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Brian Lee Loye and Stacey Witty Loye to Mark Alan Hazelwood and Jena Roberts Hazelwood, lot Witty Road, $325,00

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Three Arrows Inc. of NC, two tracts north Scales Street, $35,000

Reginald F. Gentle and Karen T. Gentle to Norman J. Ferguson and Carrie S. Chaput, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-65, $293,000

BB&T to Jesse Kellum III and Wanda Kellum, lot south Scales Street, $50,000

Lucille S. Martin to Nancy K. Schoolfield, lot Wolf Island Road, $30,000

F&R Holdings, LLC, of NC, to Stephanie Hollifield and Logan T. Hollifield, lot Trails End Road, $58,500

Jerry H. Stanfield and Rosilee B. Stanfield to Jeffrey Wiseman and Amy Wiseman, 2.124 acres Lindsey Road, $16,000

Paula A. Moyer to Kalen Barnes Cuthbertson, lots J.T. Amos Farm (on Triangle Road), $134,000

Scott M. Vines and Tiffany R. Vines to Kirk L. McGhee and Whitney N. McGhee, lot Merlin Circle, $207,000

Kirk L. McGhee and Whitney McGhee to Tiffany H. Umana and Josue A. Umana, lot Lemar Acres, $165,000

Ray A. Case to Wesley Edward Blodgett, lot Patriot Lane, $71,500 RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Thomas E. Merricks and Patricia H. Merricks to Chris Andrew Fulton and Bonnie Wyatt Fulton, lot Chilton Road, $194,000

Premier Federal Credit Union to Daniel Mark Crowley, one acre (about) US-Hwy. 158, $14,500

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles C. Thomas Jr. to Timothy Wayne Hall and Susan Jones Hall, lot Spring Garden Road, $52,500

Nancy C. Dennis to Betty R. Blackwell and Charles D. Blackwell II, property Division of the T.I. Duke lands, $140,000

Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase I, $36,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Marie Elena Lopez vs. Leonardo Rogue II

Ashley Elizabeth Lee vs. William Tyrel Lee

Martika S. Mitchell vs. Tirena Janae Riley

Tammy Lynn McGaha vs. David Robert McGaha

Jason Ray Cook vs. Amy Alexander Cook

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Russell Ball Jr. from Gloria Stacey Ball

Hollie Nicole C. Welch from Thomas Eugene Welch Jr.

Christine Lauren M. Stanley from Robert Michael Stanley

Shanta D. Irby Barnes from Larry Douglas Barnes Jr.

Kimberly Anne C. Allison from Jonathan Mark Allison

