Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, www.royalexpressions.org
Royal Expressions operates a professional dance company, along with a school of dance and outreach dance programs for the community.
But supporting the professional dance company remains a struggle, even after 10 years. While Royal Expressions' school of dance continues to operate in Battleground Avenue studios, its professional dance company has been on hiatus since February 2018.
Johnson wants to raise more money so that its artists are paid for their studio rehearsal and performance time. "We want to be leaders in creating a dance company that supports its artists," she said.
The good news: Royal Expressions Johnson plans to relaunch the company in June in celebration of Juneteenth.
The holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate states.
What styles of dance did you perform? We are "contemporary ballet." We use both terms loosely. Ballet is in reference to telling stories through movement, not the style of dance. Contemporary is representative of any and all forms of dance. We do not want to limit ourselves and it keeps the audience surprised. We have included tap, jazz, contemporary, modern, African, ballet and pointe in our repertoire. You never know what style you will see. But what you will see is passion and high energy oozing from our dancers to the audience.
Why did you want to form a dance company? I started Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet because I wanted to create a place for dancers to explore dance in a supportive learning environment, as well as choreograph shows that are meaningful and thought-provoking. Growing up in Greensboro, I never saw dancers that looked like me or had my story. I didn't get the traditional studio training from 2 years and up. I was an outreach kid. I thrived in dance the best I could through choreography and improvisation, but my technique was lacking.
I was determined to learn as much as I could and went to UNCG to major in dance. After auditioning and not getting in three times, I had a teacher, Eluza Santos, who wrote a letter so that I could continue my dance studies as a major. Through this experience, I was determined to make sure students who have a passion for dance have access to dance whether in a studio setting or in an outreach setting.
This spills over into our professional company that creates professional, paid performance opportunities for artists who would never have that chance. Our company is comprised of moms, students, full-time professionals and wives, ages 23 to 35. Each person came to our company looking for a way to express themselves and be a part of something where they feel they belong. Many started out as recreational adult students and worked their way into our professional company. We have produced six original dance productions that tell stories of the human experience from pursuing dreams, to womanhood, to infertility.
What has been the greatest challenge? Starting a dance company from scratch is not easy. Starting one from scratch as a black woman is even harder. I had great expectations that being a native of Greensboro and having overcome so many obstacles, yet still being able to pursue my ultimate dream, that things would have just fallen in place.
I knew there would be challenges, but never did I consider the challenges I would face as a black woman. I have learned recently that it's important that I share my perspective as a woman of color. It's important that I help people understand the big picture when it comes to arts funding in our city.
ArtsGreensboro has been around for many decades, much of that time segregation still existed and we were fighting for the right to live freely at that time, let alone setting up arts organizations. We must remember that it was only 60 years ago that the Sit-In movement started. My Dad was 2 years old and he saw his fair share of the Civil Rights Movement in his youth. Arts funding at that time was not about funding arts organizations of color. Unfortunately, that system was never dismantled. So we find that in the history of Greensboro there has never been a fully-functioning, thriving, long-term black performing arts company to-date. We have not had an opportunity to take residence in our city and become iconic to our city, much like the N.C. Black Repertory Company in Winston-Salem or the Chuck Davis African American Dance Ensemble in Raleigh.
So my greatest challenge is that there is no blueprint for an African American arts company to succeed in Greensboro. It's up to those of us here and now to speak up and speak out about it, so that those coming behind us can be represented and they can have it just a little bit easier. I have and I've caught flack and it was painful at first, but, I've also been able to garner much more true support and that is who I focus on — those who want to blaze the trail along with us.
What has been the most unexpected surprise? I think the biggest surprise was when we received $14,315 from United Way of Greater Greensboro's Bryan/Community Enrichment and Venture Grants for our outreach programs. My husband actually recorded me opening that letter. I ran a lap around the studio, screaming in excitement. Little did I know that would be followed by some of the hardest years of my career and it would be a long time before I see that level of support again. I'm proud to say we have something in the works on this scale. I can't share details just yet.
What brings you joy? I love cooking and taking walks. These things calm me and put me in my happy place.
What dancer do you admire? This changes so frequently. I've had the pleasure of meeting Carmen De Lavallade once. I also have a relationship with Misty Copeland and Alicia Graf Mack. But right now, I"m on a Camille A. Brown kick!! Camille posted a part of her story about the struggles she endured before "making it big" one time. I had been attending her shows every time she came to NC because she was like me. She started a dance company because she felt she wasn't good enough. She created a space where dancers could not only be good enough, but unlock their fullest potential. I was in awe of her and saw so much of myself in her. So I commented on the post a "thank you," because I was so close to giving up. She reached out to me in my inbox and said, "I wanted to check on you and see how you're doing." That night she gave me perspective and offered me the best encouragement, "If your team is good, then you'll be fine. Don't quit." So not only am I amazed at her work, I'm just amazed at how invested she is in being a mentor to and a representative of the black dance community. She's still pretty responsive to me to this day on Instagram, so I feel pretty special.
What advice would you give other black dance companies? We must support one another. Share one another's progress. Meet up. Attend each other's shows. Be one another's sounding boards. We must understand that our success is dependent on all of us.
How does this area play a role in your art? Greensboro is home. It's always been my desire to do this here, because this is where my dance and life experiences happened.
What are you working on right now? We have two productions in the making. One will be an artists' showcase for Juneteenth. We received $3,000 from ArtsGreensboro for this project. We are excited to showcase a few professional artists in our city in celebration of our freedom. The other project is still in development and more details will be released, but it will take place in October. We are excited to announce a partnership that will make this happen.
What is your dream for your dance company? Our dream is to have a facility that includes six studios for our school, company and for other dance artists to use for learning and creating. The facility will include a small black box theater so that we can produce shows and have multiple runs of the shows. Our artists will be full time. We will have full time staff. We see ourselves as thriving artists in Greensboro.
What is the best way for an audience to view a dance performance? When you go to a dance performance, don't approach it the same you would a theater performance. It's easy to want to do that, but you should really think of it as a visual art gallery instead. Just take it in with your eyes, and with dance, you can also take it in with your ears. Listen to the breathing, the music. See how the movement meets the music. From there let dance speak to you. There is no right or wrong interpretation. The choreographer will create from a place of freedom and the audience receives in that same freedom.
