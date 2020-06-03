GREENSBORO — Police say they’re investigating after a Target and ABC store on Lawndale Drive were broken into Sunday.
Police said the ABC store at 2417-C Lawndale Drive and the Target at 2701 Lawndale Drive were looted by multiple people.
Surveillance-camera images show multiple people breaking into both businesses. A red four-door Honda Accord EX (2003-2005 model), a dark four-door sedan and possibly a Pontiac G6 GT (2005-2009 model) with a sunroof were spotted at both locations.
Police said the Mattress Firm at 2643 Lawndale Drive was set on fire and destroyed during the same time frame.
Two stores at Friendly Center were burglarized over the weekend, according to Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Glenn said Macy’s and Schiffman’s Jewelers were broken into by multiple people. Items were looted from both stores.
No charges have been made in connection to the incident, Glenn said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at or go online and leave a tip at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
