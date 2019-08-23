From disc golf to a dog park, people have new features to enjoy at the Pleasant Garden Town Hall complex on Alliance Church Road.
The area also now has a large playground, new nature trails and court games (bocce ball, shuffleboard and horseshoes) thanks to grants requested by town officials.
Here are some of the highlights:
Disc golf: The new 18-hole championship disc golf course was designed by Dave Allen, who worked many hours making it one of the best in our area. Some professional disc golfers practice on this local course along the nature trails on the Town Hall property. In this game, players throw a disc designed for the sport from a concrete tee pad to a target, usually a basket underneath hanging chains. The rules of this competitive game are similar to golf.
Dog park: A wonderful fenced-in area allows dogs to meet other pups and run to their heart’s content. A water pump provides water to keep dogs hydrated. Before entering the dog park, pet owners will need to check in with the town clerk at the Kirkman Municipal Building. Bring your dog’s shot records and you will receive a card to the dog park, where you and your furry friend can go at your leisure. Rules for the park are posted at its entrance.
Ballfields: After the Pleasant Garden Community Center came under the town’s umbrella, much work was done on the ballfields with the aid of grants. Top Gun Sports, which organizes travel baseball and softball tournaments, took notice and rented the fields for weekend tournaments during the spring and early summer months. That money has helped the town pay to maintain the fields for team practices and games.
Other updates
- 16th annual Pet Day — It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the Town Hall picnic shelter. Microchips and vaccinations will be available.
- Bathrooms — Do you remember the old “turkey shoot” building at the Community Center where people could win a Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey? With money from a 2018 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, this building will be converted into bathrooms for ballplayers.
- Pleasant Garden 5K Mile/Walk — Nearly $15,000 raised by the race earlier this year will help update digital technology at Pleasant Garden Elementary School.
- Buddy Ball Program — The Sports and Recreational Board developed a new program to teach special-needs children the basics of soccer. The Coble Center sponsored the program and children were invited to join regular teams during the season with the help of an assistant.
With such a variety of programs, we can be thankful to everyone who strives to make Pleasant Garden an enjoyable place to live and visit.