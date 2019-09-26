BREWERS 5, REDS 3: Orlando Arcia doubled with the bases loaded, and Milwaukee shook off the fizz from their playoffs-clinching celebration to close on the NL Central lead. Milwauee moved within one game of the idle Cardinals for the NL Central lead heading into the final weekend. TWINS 10, TIGERS 4: Jonathan Schoop hit the Twins’ record 300th home run, Willians Astudillo also went deep and AL Central champion Minnesota rallied past Detroit to move within one victory of giving the major leagues four 100-win teams for the first time. RANGERS 7, RED SOX 5: Mike Minor worked into the ninth inning to reach 200 strikeouts in a season for the first time after the Rangers purposely let a foul pop drop, Danny Santana hit a grand slam and Texas beat Boston to avoid a three-game sweep. GIANTS 8, ROCKIES 3: Tyler Beede struck out seven in 3 1/3 hitless innings before leaving because of an injury, and San Francisco beat Colorado. Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón homered for the Giants, at 77-82 assured of their third straight losing season. DODGERS 1, PADRES 0: Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of San Diego with a clean, brisk victory. Max Muncy produced the only run with a two-out RBI single off left-hander Joey Lucchesi in the sixth inning. Catcher Will Smith produced two hits after totaling two hits in his previous eight games. Rookie pitcher Dustin May, pitching on back-to-back days for the first time, overwhelmed the Padres (70-89) with another dominant inning. NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 3: Stephen Strasburg was dominant in his final regular-season start and Washington held its lead in the NL wild-card chase, beating Philadelphia to sweep the five-game series.Strasburg (18-6) allowed one run on four hits in six innings while striking out 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.