BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3 (10): Johan Camargo delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning, and Atlanta beat Washington to win its fifth straight series.
INDIANS 8, TIGERS 3: Bobby Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major-league plate appearance as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.
MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 4: Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and Miami handed Philadelphia its seventh straight loss.
BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 1: Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits as Toronto beat Boston.
ASTROS 9, YANKEES 4: Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer, rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again, and Houston beat streaking New York to end a season-high seven-game skid.
BREWERS 7, REDS 5: Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
CUBS 5, METS 3: Javier Baez hit the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning, as Chicago overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to beat New York.
ROYALS 6, TWINS 1: Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot during a five-run third inning, Homer Bailey was stingy again pitching into the sixth and Kansas City beat Minnesota.
RANGERS 7, WHITE SOX 4: Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run homers in the second inning, and Shawn Kelley shut down a late rally with his first four-out save of the season as Texas beat Chicago.
PIRATES 11, PADRES 10: Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to cap a four-run rally as Pittsburgh beat San Diego.
RAYS 8, ATHLETICS 2: Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows hit a three-run double, and Tampa Bay beat Oakland for a split of the four-game series.
MARINERS 13, ORIOLES 3: J.P. Crawford had a career-high four hits and drove in four, Yusei Kikuchi had his best outing in a month, and Seattle used an eight-run third inning to thump Baltimore.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, GIANTS 2 (10): Tim Locastro’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a win over San Francisco.
DODGERS 6, ROCKIES 3: Hours after being called up from the minors, Will Smith connected for a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted Los Angeles over Colorado.