ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
As residents adapt to lifestyle changes amidst COVID-19, so have many churches, seizing the opportunity to use social media and online technology to connect with congregations and communities.
Nearly all Rockingham County churches have quickly embraced live broadcasting in order to bring Sunday services to life in the homes of dedicated worshippers.
And for leadership at Woodmont United Methodist Church in Reidsville and Osborne Baptist in Eden, this has led to a complete digital transformation.
For Woodmont, nearly all faith-development happens now outside the church’s Richardson Drive walls. Social media is the conduit for comforting sermons that soothe during the challenging times the COVID-19 pandemic presents.
Lead Pastor Jonathan Brake, Assistant Pastor Michelle Foster and Family Ministries Director Krystal Pruitt, have tried to find ways to connect personally with parishioners.
“We chose to make it more personal, so it’s not just a recorded event of somebody standing up in front of the sanctuary,” said Brake, whose team has taken a very interactive approach, holding several weekly Facebook events. Their “Distance and Devotions” live streams invite church members and the community to engage with staff members who lead half-hour devotional discussion relevant to current times.
For parishioners who seek private counsel, the church offers personal prayer sessions and Bible study using popular Zoom conferencing software.
“We try to be intentional about asking some questions about the topic of the day as people are arriving into the Facebook Live,” said Brake, “We invite others to announce themselves in the comments and talk as we are in the room together. We will also ask, ‘Where have you seen God this week?’ We are trying to create a way where the people can connect with each other.”
Pastors also place a major emphasis on providing resources to their flock.
This new online learning curve for both church leaders and those at home has built a close connection.
“The whole social distancing concept out there just doesn’t seem to fit for a church,” Brake said.
“We are using the term physical distancing, social connecting,” said Brake, whose staff encourages members to keep in touch with one another via phone and web.
While spending Holy Week at home might be unprecedented for many, so is Woodmont’s new approach.
Unable to hold typical services, staff mailed members the worship materials needed for daily devotions and activities at home.
“We are encouraging people at home to find that sacred place and time and action whether you are by yourself or part of a family with children,” Brake said.
In Eden, Osborne Baptist Church has also revolutionized its worship services and Easter plans, a year after welcoming 2,800 last Easter Sunday.
“I can guarantee you this: next
time we get together, we are going to have a serious Easter celebration and celebrate the risen Lord like we would normally,” said Senior Pastor Steve Griffin, whose team designed a complete online service offering for all ages.
“We have very extensive (video) programming — from birth all the way through senior adults,” said Griffin, who has led Osborne for 27 years. “Every bit of that programming ... is available online.’’
From Sunday church services, to middle school and high school programs, Griffin has brought live streaming to the forefront, while still offering handouts to parents of younger kids that coincide with online worship.
Griffin also puts together a 10-minute daily video on social media to provide hope and encouragement during the pandemic.
Thus far, Osborne’s Small Groups Pastor Jason Barrow has had good luck using apps like Zoom and HouseParty, and he’s providing online tutorials about how to run such online groups.
The church also launched COVID Care — an initiative that delivers about 500 meals a week to front-line workers in the community. The group also provides meals for shut-in elderly folks, while a sewing ministry produces masks to distribute locally.
“We are pretty quick to change to be effective,” said Griffin, describing the personality of his church. “Nobody likes change but a wet baby, but we have developed a culture of change to be able to meet needs. This is very different of course, but it wasn’t a difficult ramp up because we are always looking out.”
The goal at Osborne isn’t attendance, it’s ministry and having an outward focus that meets people’s needs and shares the love of Jesus.
“I am just so thrilled with how the church responded and how willing people are to do whatever is necessary to help other people and let them know that we are just loving Jesus and everyone else here,” Griffin said.
Community monitoringOn a recent Sunday morning, RockinghamNow reporters roamed the county to see if churches were following social distancing guidelines in step with Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
While nearly all congregations attempted to follow rules, some fell short of the six-foot rule, such as one Baptist church in Madison, where members sat too closely on the church lawn.
Despite an attempt to create distance, chairs in a semi-circle didn’t meet recommended standards.
Also in Madison, another church attempted to create social distancing by holding an in-car prayer service Sunday morning, yet several attendees were outside their vehicles in close proximity to others. Some parishioners greeted one another with hugs.
Some other churches across the county had more than 10 cars in the parking lot as they streamed services online.
While religious entities are considered essential operations in Governor Cooper’s executive order, limitations on mass gatherings mean no more than 10 people should gather in a single meeting space at the same time, whether indoors or outdoors.
And monitoring of those streamed services showed churches, for the most part, followed social distancing requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.