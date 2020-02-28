Williamsburg, Va.— The Elon Phoenix men’s basketball team lost in their regular-season finale to William & Mary on Saturday 86-79.
Marcus Sheffield and Hunter McIntosh combined for 49 points, but it wasn’t enough to give the Phoenix their 8th conference win.
Elon will turn their attention to the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, which starts on Saturday. The Phoenix will open up with James Madison with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
COASTAL CAROLINA 84, APPALACHIAN STATE 77: The App State men’s basketball team cut a 19-point second half deficit to four points, but couldn’t get over the top to defeat Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the eighth straight game with a team-high 19 points. Isaac Johnson added his team leading seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and a game-high tying 12 rebounds.
The Mountaineers will finish above .500 in the Sun Belt when they close out their regular season on Tuesday against UL-Monroe.
UCONN 84, EAST CAROLINA 63: The East Carolina men’s basketball team got off to a sluggish start and never recovered, losing to UConn on Saturday.
Freshman Tristen Newton scored a season-high 25 points for the Pirates while fellow freshman Charles Coleman reached double figures for the first time this season with 12 points.
East Carolina will close out its regular season next Sunday at Central Florida. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Women
HIGH POINT 86, LONGWOOD 79: The High Point University women’s basketball team made it three wins in a row with an 86-79 victory over Longwood University Saturday afternoon.
Skyler Curran and Camryn Brown combined for 44 points for the Panthers, giving them their 12th win in Big South play this year.
The Panthers will host Charleston Southern on Wednesday. High Point is still fighting for seeding in the Big South tournament, and could climb as high as the two seed by the end of the regular season.
