The Elon Phoenix women’s basketball team defeated Towson 68-52 on senior day to end their five-game losing streak.
Ariel Colon led the Phoenix with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kayla Liles also recorded double figures, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
The Phoenix will now turn their attention to the CAA Tournament, which begins Wednesday. Seventh-seeded Elon will take on Hofstra at 4:30 p.m. Elon won both meetings between the two teams in the regular season.
APPALACHIAN STATE 83, COASTAL CAROLINA 80: The App State women’s basketball team ended their regular season with a road win against Coastal Carolina 83-80.
The Mountaineers had two players break the 20-point mark, Pre Stanley with 28 points and Lainey Gosnell with 21 points.
