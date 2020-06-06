FILE — In this file photo dated Thursday, March 12, 2020, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, reacts to a missed putt on the third hole, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, USA. European captain Padraig Harrington said Friday May 15, 2020, that golf might have to â€œtake one for sportâ€ and stage the Ryder Cup without fans at Whistling Straits in September, accepting that it will be â€œdiminishedâ€ because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest names in golf, McIlroy has been among a growing band of players to have asked out loud: Whatâ€™s the point in a Ryder Cup without fans? (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FILE)