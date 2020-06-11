Colonial Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his second shot on the 12th fairway during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

The start was even more quiet than usual for a Thursday morning on the PGA Tour, only the silence never left over the next 12 hours as golf was back to business at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Story, C5.

