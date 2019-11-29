Virginia 39

Virginia Tech 30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Even with a nine-point lead and less than a minute on the clock, Bryce Perkins was not ready to celebrate Virginia finally breaking its Commonwealth Cup drought.

It was only a year ago, in his first experience with Virginia’s annual rivalry game against Virginia Tech, Perkins botched a handoff in overtime that allowed the Hokies to extend their dominance in the series after a wild finish.

“I needed to see zeroes because I remembered last year,” Perkins said Friday after Virginia ended a 15-game losing streak to the 23rd-ranked Hokies and earned its first trip to the ACC championship game, with a 39-30 victory.

Brian Delaney kicked a go-ahead 48-yard field with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter.

