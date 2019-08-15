Christian Miller isn’t as spectacular as the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick, Brian Burns, who plays the same position. But head coach Ron Rivera believes Miller shares traits with Burns — long arms and first-step quickness — the Panthers value. Story, C5.
MOST POPULAR
-
How the NC-made Shibumi Shade came to cast a big shadow on area beaches this summer
-
Greensboro scavenger hunt for $2,000 will be held Thursday
-
High Point University employees to share $5 million in bonus money
-
School day will still start early for Guilford County Schools students
-
All lanes of U.S. 29 near I-840 have reopened
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!