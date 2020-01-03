As many know, in the Greensboro and High Point area prosperity and brokenness exist side by side. Some neighborhoods are affluent and quiet and others are characterized by poverty and violence.
PEAK Adventures, a nonprofit in our area committed to breaking cycles of poverty, violence and wasted potential, meets this community gap in a unique way.
PEAK Adventures, using instruction, adventure experiences and paid employment, develops character, good habits and self-leadership. The group works with schools, congregations, local agencies and the business community to develop young leaders who will positively affect our city now and for generations to come.
PEAK Adventures works in Hairston and Jackson middle schools in Greensboro and Welborn Middle School in High Point.
“We specifically chose these three schools because they draw students from neighborhoods that suffer the highest rates of violence in our city,” said Britt Lassiter, the executive director of PEAK Adventures Ministries, said. “We know, based upon experience, that students from these schools can be leaders.”
The group teaches a program titled “LEADERSHIP Team,” which offers a simple goal for each student, “I can lead myself well.” The program focuses on the practice of seven core skills: self-control, honesty, resourcefulness, self-discipline, self-respect, hard work and perseverance.
“We run it like any other sports team: we have practice twice each week, the adult leaders are coaches, we have uniforms, and we compete against other schools,” Lassiter said.
PEAK Adventures hires some of the students who complete the leadership program to work for the group’s Summer Work Project. This workforce development program lets students earn money while learning the skills needed to be successful in the workplace.
“We provide wrap-around services to make this program work for the students: uniforms, meals, transportation and patient instruction from adults who are invested in the students’ success,” Lassiter said.
The students work hard. Almost all of the work is outdoors in the summer and involves manual labor. Last year, students worked 650-plus hours without any absences and the average earnings per student was $400.
“That amount of money is a big deal to a lot of the families we serve,” Lassiter said.
The Rev. Audra Abt of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, a small mission in northeast Greensboro, said that last summer PEAK Adventures served the church by repainting the back deck and accessibility ramp, breaking down some rotting outdoor tables, and clearing the church grounds of fallen limbs and taking them to the woods to create a wildlife habitat.
Abt said he appreciated how the young people, through this kind of work, learned new skills, practiced leadership and teamwork, and developed relationships with individuals and organizations in the wider community while also being of service.
“Not only are they building a resume and work experience, I love that this is an opportunity for them to get to know their wider community better (and) the wider community to know them,” Abt said.
Last summer, Nikki Donald’s son, Marshall, participated in the Summer Work Project, or SWP. Donald said the work was good for her son, who was 14 at the time: “My son has matured and the program helped him get back on track.”
Not only did Marshall earn some money and open a bank account, but he also he did some things he had never done before.
“I learned some new skills like painting a garage and also I learned how to be helpful to others,” he said.
Both mother and son are looking forward to continued involvement with PEAK Adventures.
Faye Stanley was introduced to this nonprofit by Pastor Odell Cleveland of Mount Zion Baptist Church. Stanley, in a Widows/Widowers Group at the church, knew that several people in the group needed help with lawn care. Stanley said that not only did PEAK Adventures help with their yards but the young people provided other services such as painting, removing debris and other jobs for four widows and one visually impaired woman.
“They were attentive to their jobs, respectful and did a great job,” Stanley said,showing photos of her yard as proof.
Bret Grieves, a PEAK Adventures board member, said he likes the way the nonprofit provides a “highway” for youth in our community to go to new places, achieve leadership skills and develop new relationships. Part of the best work that PEAK does, according to Grieves, is the opportunity of PEAK leaders “to simply spend time with the youth in our city and express genuine care about their lives.”
Grieves said he believes the work being done today through PEAK will yield significant dividends in the future for both the students and community alike. Grieves encourages others to support this organization in partnership to help our youth thrive and for our entire community to benefit.
“Our greatest need is adults who can train as leadership coaches so that we can expand into more schools,” Lassiter said.
The second greatest need is for adults who can work part time during the summer leading work crews.
“To expand the SWP, we need access to a pickup truck for 10 weeks,” Lassiter said, “as well as access to a passenger van for 10 weeks.”
