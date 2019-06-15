PINEHURST — Our two children might be out of school for the summer, but there is always time for a golf history lesson.
That lesson came Saturday afternoon during a visit to the Payne Stewart statue at Pinehurst Resort. In just a few days, the 20th anniversary of Stewart’s remarkable victory in the 1999 U.s. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 will bring back plenty of memories.
It was the first time the U.S. Open was played at No. 2, and Stewart’s win gave our state something to be proud of.
Stewart’s fist-pump statue has been a staple at the resort, a place for Pinehurst Resort guests and members to take photos and relive history. And those guests and members of the spacious resort come daily to the statue.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years,” said Matt Massei, the executive vice president of Pinehurst Resort. “For the USGA to bring the U.S. Open to Pinehurst that first time in 1999 and the way Payne Stewart won, its arguably one of the best Opens ever. Of course, for him to die tragically four months later was all surreal.”
Stewart died in October of 1999 at the age of 42 in a plane crash, but the memory of that day carries on thanks to the understated statue. It sits about 50 yards off the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2. People make sure to go by and read the inscription below the statue if they don’t know who Stewart was.
It was on that 18th green where Stewart made his famous par putt to hold off Phil Mickelson. On Sundays in a tribute to Stewart, the pin on the 18th hole of Pinehurst No. 2 is put in the same general area as it was in 1999 when Stewart made his memorable par putt to win his second U.S. Open title.
Carol and Ed DeVito, who are from Connecticut, are at Pinehurst Resort celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
The played golf in the morning, then had lunch, and casually walked by the statue before stopping to admire it.
“We were both in front of the television watching,” Ed said as he recalled where he was 20 years ago. “It was one of the best Opens because of how it all unfolded with Phil coming so close. And to think, here we are 20 years later, and he still hasn’t won an Open.”
Carol said what makes the 1999 U.S. Open stand out was that Stewart died later that year.
“I remember that time and I’m sad that he’s no longer with us,” Carol said.
During the busy Saturday afternoon, there were several member outings on the various courses at the resort, and a U.S. Kids tournament was also being played.
Sandy Sackmanm, a member at Pinehurst Resort, was getting ready to play when she pointed out where she was standing in 1999 in the gallery during Stewart’s final putt.
“I was right over there,” she said. “That’s something you never forget and it was such a special time.”
Sackmanm says just about every time she comes to the resort to play she walks by the statue. She also makes sure to help tourists who aren’t sure how close they can get to the statue.
“I always go over there and help with the pictures,” Sackmanm said. “Some of the tourists are afraid to get close to it, but I tell them go up there and get close and then I usually take the picture.”
The U.S. Open returned to Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005, with Michael Campbell winning that year, and again in 2014, a tournament that was dominated by Martin Kaymer. There’s not much I remember from covering those two Opens at Pinehurst No. 2, but the 1999 Open had so many twists and turns.
The U.S. Open will be back at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, but that first one and how it unfolded was what I tried to convey to our two children during our visit. They liked the history lesson as we snapped pictures by the statue.
“It was such a moment of time for all of us at Pinehurst,” Massei said. “And for all of us, we talk about it all the time.”