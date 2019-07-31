Sitting at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, a win here and Paul Casey can add some serious coin thanks to the Wyndham Rewards money that pays extra to the top 10 in the final standings. A win could move him into fourth place. He hasn’t played in the tournament since 2015, when he tied for third. Casey is having one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour.
MOST POPULAR
-
'Brain-eating' amoeba killed Guilford County man who swam in water park
-
High Point police responded to a crash. They found a Browns Summit man shot to death in a vehicle.
-
UNCG gets three years of NCAA probation; soccer investigation pending
-
Police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex
-
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!