Dolphins Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

New England quarterback Tom Brady made one thing clear on Thursday: He isn’t thinking about the past or the future heading into tonight’s AFC wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans — the 17th postseason of his 20-year NFL career. Story, B4.

