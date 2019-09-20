Patriots Dolphins Football

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) runs the ball, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

The New England Patriots release wide receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accuses him of sexual misconduct. New England is the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade. Story, B4.

