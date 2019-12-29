Saints 42, Panthers 10
New Orleans 14 21 7 0 — 42
Carolina 0 3 7 0 — 10
First Quarter
NO—Kamara 15 run (Lutz kick), 10:48. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Murray 13 run; Brees 12 pass to J.Hill; Brees 14 pass to M.Thomas.New Orleans 7, Carolina 0.
NO—Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 1:01. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 6:21. Key Plays: Brees 10 pass to M.Thomas on 3rd-and-9; Brees 15 pass to Kamara; Bradberry 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty.New Orleans 14, Carolina 0.
Second Quarter
NO—Klein 14 interception return (Lutz kick), 12:04.New Orleans 21, Carolina 0.
NO—T.Smith 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:27. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Brees 23 pass to Cook; Boston 10-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.New Orleans 28, Carolina 0.
NO—Cook 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:11. Drive: 4 plays, 74 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Brees 32 pass to T.Smith; Brees 16 pass to J.Hill.New Orleans 35, Carolina 0.
Car—FG Slye 23, :32. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Allen 28 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 pass to Samuel.New Orleans 35, Carolina 3.
Third Quarter
NO—T.Hill 45 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 4:24. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Brees 10 pass to Ginn; Brees 7 pass to M.Thomas on 3rd-and-4.New Orleans 42, Carolina 3.
Car—McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), :32. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Allen 6 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-1; Allen 17 pass to McCaffrey; Allen 40 pass to Zylstra.New Orleans 42, Carolina 10.
A—72,203.
NO Car
FIRST DOWNS 25 16
Rushing 6 2
Passing 16 13
Penalty 3 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 5-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2
TOTAL NET YARDS 379 329
Total Plays 67 69
Avg Gain 5.7 4.8
NET YARDS RUSHING 115 41
Rushes 35 18
Avg per rush 3.3 2.3
NET YARDS PASSING 264 288
Sacked-Yds lost 1-3 2-11
Gross-Yds passing 267 299
Completed-Att. 20-31 26-49
Had Intercepted 0 2
Yards-Pass Play 8.3 5.6
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-6 3-3-3
PUNTS-Avg. 6-47.2 7-49.6
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 33 29
Punt Returns 2-19 2-4
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25
Interceptions 2-14 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 3-44 5-54
FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1
TIME OF POSSESSION 35:40 24:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–New Orleans, Murray 17-61, Kamara 8-39, Harris 2-13, T.Hill 2-4, Washington 2-2, Brees 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 3-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 9-26, Allen 2-5, Grier 3-5, Bonnafon 2-3, Davis 2-2.
Passing–New Orleans, Brees 19-30-0-253, Bridgewater 1-1-0-14. Carolina, Allen 25-41-1-295, Grier 1-8-1-4.
Receiving–New Orleans, Smith 5-56, Thomas 4-37, J.Hill 3-35, Cook 2-44, Kamara 2-18, T.Hill 1-45, Murray 1-14, Ginn 1-10, Ortiz 1-8. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-72, Zylstra 6-96, Bonnafon 2-39, White 2-31, Hogan 2-14, Samuel 2-13, Olsen 2-12, Wright 2-10, Thomas 1-12.
Punt Returns–New Orleans, Harris 2-19. Carolina, Hogan 2-4.
Kickoff Returns–New Orleans, None. Carolina, White 1-25.
Tackles-Assists-Sacks–New Orleans, Hardee 6-0-0, Klein 5-1-0, Jenkins 5-0-0, P.Williams 3-0-0, Robertson 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, Edwards 2-1-1, Lattimore 2-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 2-0-0, Granderson 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Jordan 1-0-1, Swearinger 0-2-0, Onyemata 0-1-0. Carolina, Reid 8-3-0, Carter 7-3-0, Cockrell 5-1-0, Kuechly 4-2-0, Boston 4-1-0, Obada 2-2-0, Elliott 1-2-0, Burns 1-1-1, Kunaszyk 1-1-0, Horton 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Love 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, McCoy 0-3-0, Addison 0-2-0, Butler 0-2-0, Irvin 0-1-0.
Interceptions–New Orleans, Klein 1-14, Jenkins 1-0. Carolina, None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.