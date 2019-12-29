Saints 42, Panthers 10

New Orleans 14 21 7 0 — 42

Carolina 0 3 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

NO—Kamara 15 run (Lutz kick), 10:48. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Murray 13 run; Brees 12 pass to J.Hill; Brees 14 pass to M.Thomas.New Orleans 7, Carolina 0.

NO—Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 1:01. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 6:21. Key Plays: Brees 10 pass to M.Thomas on 3rd-and-9; Brees 15 pass to Kamara; Bradberry 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty.New Orleans 14, Carolina 0.

Second Quarter

NO—Klein 14 interception return (Lutz kick), 12:04.New Orleans 21, Carolina 0.

NO—T.Smith 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:27. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Brees 23 pass to Cook; Boston 10-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.New Orleans 28, Carolina 0.

NO—Cook 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:11. Drive: 4 plays, 74 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Brees 32 pass to T.Smith; Brees 16 pass to J.Hill.New Orleans 35, Carolina 0.

Car—FG Slye 23, :32. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Allen 28 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 pass to Samuel.New Orleans 35, Carolina 3.

Third Quarter

NO—T.Hill 45 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 4:24. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Brees 10 pass to Ginn; Brees 7 pass to M.Thomas on 3rd-and-4.New Orleans 42, Carolina 3.

Car—McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), :32. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Allen 6 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-1; Allen 17 pass to McCaffrey; Allen 40 pass to Zylstra.New Orleans 42, Carolina 10.

A—72,203.

NO Car

FIRST DOWNS 25 16

Rushing 6 2

Passing 16 13

Penalty 3 1

THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 5-16

FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2

TOTAL NET YARDS 379 329

Total Plays 67 69

Avg Gain 5.7 4.8

NET YARDS RUSHING 115 41

Rushes 35 18

Avg per rush 3.3 2.3

NET YARDS PASSING 264 288

Sacked-Yds lost 1-3 2-11

Gross-Yds passing 267 299

Completed-Att. 20-31 26-49

Had Intercepted 0 2

Yards-Pass Play 8.3 5.6

KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-6 3-3-3

PUNTS-Avg. 6-47.2 7-49.6

Punts blocked 0 0

FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0

TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 33 29

Punt Returns 2-19 2-4

Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25

Interceptions 2-14 0-0

PENALTIES-Yds 3-44 5-54

FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1

TIME OF POSSESSION 35:40 24:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing–New Orleans, Murray 17-61, Kamara 8-39, Harris 2-13, T.Hill 2-4, Washington 2-2, Brees 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 3-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 9-26, Allen 2-5, Grier 3-5, Bonnafon 2-3, Davis 2-2.

Passing–New Orleans, Brees 19-30-0-253, Bridgewater 1-1-0-14. Carolina, Allen 25-41-1-295, Grier 1-8-1-4.

Receiving–New Orleans, Smith 5-56, Thomas 4-37, J.Hill 3-35, Cook 2-44, Kamara 2-18, T.Hill 1-45, Murray 1-14, Ginn 1-10, Ortiz 1-8. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-72, Zylstra 6-96, Bonnafon 2-39, White 2-31, Hogan 2-14, Samuel 2-13, Olsen 2-12, Wright 2-10, Thomas 1-12.

Punt Returns–New Orleans, Harris 2-19. Carolina, Hogan 2-4.

Kickoff Returns–New Orleans, None. Carolina, White 1-25.

Tackles-Assists-Sacks–New Orleans, Hardee 6-0-0, Klein 5-1-0, Jenkins 5-0-0, P.Williams 3-0-0, Robertson 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, Edwards 2-1-1, Lattimore 2-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 2-0-0, Granderson 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Jordan 1-0-1, Swearinger 0-2-0, Onyemata 0-1-0. Carolina, Reid 8-3-0, Carter 7-3-0, Cockrell 5-1-0, Kuechly 4-2-0, Boston 4-1-0, Obada 2-2-0, Elliott 1-2-0, Burns 1-1-1, Kunaszyk 1-1-0, Horton 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Love 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, McCoy 0-3-0, Addison 0-2-0, Butler 0-2-0, Irvin 0-1-0.

Interceptions–New Orleans, Klein 1-14, Jenkins 1-0. Carolina, None.

