CHICAGO — Superman gave Spider-Man his props on Thursday night in a scene Panthers fans hope is repeated over and over this season.
Brian Burns, Carolina’s edge rusher and first-round selection of the 2019 Draft, had just made a sack and gone into one of his Spidey celebrations. When he ran to the sideline, Carolina quarterback Cam Newton congratulated Burns and imitated a Spider-Man pose himself. Long a veteran of superhero celebrations, Newton knows a good one when he sees one.
Said Burns: “It felt great — I ain’t going to lie — that all the guys were happy for my success. It means a lot.”
It’s very early, of course. But Burns has so far made one of the most seamless transitions I’ve ever seen from a Carolina first-round draft pick, and I’ve covered all of them. Julius Peppers, Jordan Gross, Newton and Christian McCaffrey — to name just four — all entered the NFL with similar aplomb.
Burns played less than two quarters in Carolina’s 23-13 win over Chicago, but he quickly showed his stage presence. Starting in his first-ever NFL game because Carolina coach Ron Rivera didn’t play any of his regular offensive or defensive starters, Burns burned Chicago backup quarterback Chase Daniel for two early sacks.
“To have that success in my first game, it’s amazing,” Burns said.
After each sack, Burns performed a version of his signature Spider-Man celebration, which he began while in college at Florida State. Unlike Newton’s Superman act, where he pantomimes ripping open his shirt to reveal an “S” underneath, Burns said he won’t be doing the same Spider-Man pose every time.
“I looked up some poses,” said Burns, who wore a custom-made T-shirt that said “Spider-Burns” in the locker room after the game. “I just wanted to throw a little twist on the celebration. I have a lot (of poses).... I’m giving it a changeup every time.”
Teammates think the celebrations are engaging enough that veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has looked online and suggested some more poses for Burns in the future.
Rivera has been high on Burns throughout training camp, saying he had far surpassed the other rookies and young players who are learning the hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker position in the 3-4 scheme.