Panthers 49ers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton traveled to Green Bay, Wis., Friday to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson — a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers — to get another opinion on his injured left foot. Story, B4

Load comments