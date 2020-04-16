NFL Combine Football

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

With the loss of nine defensive starters from last season’s team, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and new head coach Matt Rhule acknowledged that the teams’s focus in the upcoming NFL Draft will be on defense. Story, C3.

Load comments