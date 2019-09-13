Buccaneers Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

 Mike McCarn

The Carolina Panthers’ offense dropped a dud Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers’ 20-14 loss is a symptom of that disastrous offensive showing, and one that should have Carolina looking inward just two games into this 2019 season. Story, B5

