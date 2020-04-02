Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey starts “22 and You,” a program committed to raising money for healthcare workers in the Carolinas. He announced the effort on Thursday as the number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-9 continue to rise around the country See Story, C3.
