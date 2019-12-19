Steelers Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

 Mike McCarn

Will Grier grew up cheering on wide receiver Steve Smith from the stands at Carolina Panthers home games, where his family had season tickets. On Sunday, the lifelong Panthers fan will make his first NFL start when Carolina visits Indianapolis. Story, C5.

