From the very beginning, Will Grier’s life has been intertwined with the Carolina Panthers.
He was born on April 3, 1995, in Davidson. Exactly six months later, on Sept. 3, 1995, the Panthers played their first regular-season game.
They basically grew up together.
Raised in Charlotte, Grier remembers owning six different Steve Smith Sr. jerseys at one point in his childhood. Becoming a huge Panthers fans was his destiny. It was inescapable.
Now, the rookie quarterback is set to make his first career NFL start, and he’s wearing Panthers teal.
The whole setup could make for a perfect movie script — if the stakes were a bit higher. Neither the Panthers nor their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, will be making the playoffs this year. They each have losing records — the Panthers are 5-9 and the Colts 6-8. And the Panthers are on a six-game losing streak.
So, the situation Grier is stepping into is not perfect. But it is exciting, nonetheless. Because similar to how they began together almost 25 years ago, the future of both the quarterback and his team will start being shaped by this game.
After a tumultuous ending to the start of his college career at Florida, Grier impressed many in his second season at West Virginia, finishing fourth in the Heisman voting. He completed 67 percent of his passes and threw 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He even caught the eye of fellow Charlotte native Perry Fewell, who is now the Panthers interim head coach but was then defensive backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I saw him and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a hometown boy,’ “ Fewell said. “My chest puffed out, I was proud, and I was bragging, obviously.”
He also was brought to the attention of Panthers quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, who is now the team’s offensive coordinator. Turner and other members of the Panthers staff talked with Grier throughout the draft process. They spent significant time with him at his Pro Day and, as Turner said, “that’s when you really try to get a feel for the person and the player.”
“We got around him and just felt comfortable with the type of person he is,” Turner said. “I talked about his demeanor. This game is hard and this league is hard, and if you’re going to react to every little thing that happens, you’re going to have no chance of making it. You kind of have to stay even keeled, and that’s just the type of person he is.”
