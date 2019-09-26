Panthers Cardinals Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen will make his third NFL start on Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans. It’s been a meteoric rise for someone who failed make Carolina’s opening day roster in 2018 and was without a job for seven weeks last season. Story, C5.

