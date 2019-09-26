Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen will make his third NFL start on Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans. It’s been a meteoric rise for someone who failed make Carolina’s opening day roster in 2018 and was without a job for seven weeks last season. Story, C5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.