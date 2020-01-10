Diondre Overton of Greensboro has 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven TDs for his career at Clemson. He’ll have an opportunity to add to those stats Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game against LSU.
Greensboro’s Diondre Overton goes into Monday’s national championship game with 22 catches for 352 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Richard Shiro/The Associated Press
Diondre Overton of Greensboro has 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven TDs for his career at Clemson. He’ll have an opportunity to add to those stats Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game against LSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.