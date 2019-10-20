REIDSVILLE Angels on earth come in all shapes, sizes and colors, an old saying goes.
When Hurricane Michael rolled through Rockingham County last October, it created havoc at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center. The storm caused severe flooding, road washouts and substantial tree damage, according to Stacy Burns, the center’s director.
Burns wasn’t sure how the center would recover from the damage, especially in time to provide a safe environment for young campers.
A few days later, Burns looked out and saw Jeff Smith and Robert Majerick, who lived nearby, rolling down the road on their tractors. They were there to help.
Within a week, campers arrived — although much more work was necessary to return everything to top shape.
Throughout the winter, the two men arrived early many mornings and stayed until dark, using their equipment and expertise to get roads cleared and to create safe spaces.
“Without their resources, time and expertise, the Penn 4-H Center would have been closed for fall 2019,” Burns said.
Fast forward to this September, when Smith and Majerick were recognized as Outstanding Volunteers by Rockingham County Commissioners. The two men were applauded for countless hours they spent helping the 4-H center recover.
In accepting the award, Majerick brought laughter from the audience when he admitted, “Jeff sort of forced me into it. Once we got started, it was actually a lot of fun.”
He told commissioners they really did not need to be recognized at all, mentioning additional help came from other volunteers when spring storms arrived.
More help arrived on Sept. 16 when the center held a special “Clean-Up” day. Volunteers from the community and local businesses, including a large group from Williams Gas Pipeline Transco, worked with the camp staff.
“There was a lot of work that day,” Majerick said. “Those people helped us out tremendously.”
Jeff Johnson, the camp’s maintenance director, said they got all the trails opened back up that day.
When Michael hit in 2018, Smith and Majerick were in Alabama. Smith’s wife, the former Brenda Clark, called him and told him their neighborhood had been hit hard, and the two men headed home early the next morning.
Smith cleared his driveway and got his generator running, then headed for the camp. “I knew it would be in bad shape,” he said. “I knew how the lake flooded.”
After Smith saw the damages at the 4-H center, he persuaded Majerick to help. They used his tractor with a front-end loader and a logging wench.
They began in October and spent the entire winter there, working many long days.
A native of Oakboro, Majerick had lived in Rockingham County since 1978 when he became an electrician at Miller Brewing Co. He retired from Miller in 2007.
Smith has lived across from the camp most of his life. Although he was a member of Diane Parnell’s 4-H Club at Rockingham County High School in the 1980s, he never attended camp at the 4-H center.
“We used to sneak down there and fish when we were little, but they would catch us and run us off,” he said. Soon, camp manager Betsy Rivenbach (Weddle) told Smith she was tired of running him off, so he might as well come down and help out. He mostly did landscaping work.
After graduating in 1985, Smith moved to Greensboro before joining the U.S. Army. However, he sustained a head injury and received a medical discharge. The VA doctors told him he needed something to do for therapy, so he went back to fishing.
Clare-Marie Hannon, director at that time, told him he could fish at the center if he volunteered, so Smith became the environmental education instructor for seven years.
“Jeff served as not only an instructor, he often helped us design new program environments and supported facility development,” Hannon said. “He was always willing to do whatever was needed, and he was so humble.”
Smith has a priceless connection to the camp.
“I felt like the camp did more for me than I did for it,” he said. “I look at the 4-H camp as part of my family.”
