2020 will be App State’s best shot to push itself into New Year’s Six talk early. The Mountaineers will likely start the season ranked, and two strong performances against Wake Forest and Wisconsin could prove their merit. Appalachian will return nine starters on offense, including quarterback Zac Thomas and his three favorite receiving targets in Hennigan, Sutton and Williams. But there are two big questions. One, how do they replace the production of Darrynton Evans, the junior running back who declared for the NFL Draft? And who becomes the stalwarts of a defense that will be missing six starters? Figure that out quickly, and the Mountaineers could be en route to the most special season of their FBS era.
