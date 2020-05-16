Six weeks at home restarted my love for my kitchen. The kitchen truly is the heart of the home. Prior to COVID-19, I entered this place in my home to implement the daily plan without thought or passion. My kitchen has become the source of smiles, organizing walks with my children, trying new recipes, cooking lessons, rich conversations, homeschooling, horsing around, journaling and giving myself time to think.
— Michelle Gethers-Clark, CEO of the United Way of Greater Greensboro
