If we listen to the voices of our day, we are told there is little hope when it comes to race relations.
Furthermore, I have been told the most segregated hour of the week is Sunday morning at 11 o'clock.
While those may be true, I am filled with hope. Why?
I have pastored in Greensboro for 30 years. I love this city. It is my home. My closest pastoral friends happen to be a different race than me. But, oh how we love one another, and enjoy serving Jesus in partnership.
This not only brings me great joy, but tremendous hope.
— the Rev. Don Miller, pastor of Westover Church
