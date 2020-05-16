Like many of you, I am grateful for the positive values I gained from my parents. One such value is the importance of helping others in their time of need.
Although we did not have much growing up, my parents would regularly share what we had with others. Sometimes, I would complain about the inconvenience of having to share our stuff with people. At those times, my mother would remind me: "Be kind. One day you might need a helping hand, too."
I am thankful for the opportunity I have, as a servant-leader with Greensboro Urban Ministry, to daily live out my parents' legacy for helping others. And as we all walk together through these uncertain days, let’s all remember the words of my mom, "Be Kind. One day you might need a helping hand, too."
— Myron Wilkins, president and executive director Greensboro Urban Ministry
