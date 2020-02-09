Mavericks Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

With the release of veterans Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, shooting guard Malik Monk should receive plenty of playing time for the rebuilding Hornets the rest of this season. On Saturday, he took advantage with 19 points in a home loss. Story, B4.

Load comments