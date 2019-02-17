When North Carolina lawmakers took a wrong turn in 2016 down a misbegotten road called House Bill 2, one of the many casualties was the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.
In light of what it rightly viewed as an unnecessary and discriminatory law, the league moved the game from its scheduled location in Charlotte to New Orleans.
The state’s notorious “bathroom law” also cost Greensboro the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2017, as well as NCAA Tournament games and a Bruce Springsteen concert.
Two years later, HB 2 is gone (more or less) and the All-Star Game has returned to North Carolina.
The game, which will be played tonight in the Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, is a homecoming of sorts for one of pro basketball’s most dazzling and likeable personalities in Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Deemed too small and too frail to play in the muscular, long-limbed NBA — and even the ACC — Curry is a ridiculously gifted shooter and ballhandler. And we’re happy to claim him.
Curry was born in Ohio but grew up in Charlotte and played his college ball at Davidson. Some of us were lucky enough to see him play in person in the Greensboro Coliseum against UNC-Greensboro.
It was hard to pull against him even then. Now he’s pulling for us.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to highlight and showcase the city and celebrate it for what it meant to me on my journey,” Curry, whose brother Seth also plays in the NBA, said in an interview with NBC on Tuesday.
Neither the state — nor the NBA — could have a better ambassador. Curry is affable and telegenic, one of the two faces of the league (LeBron James is the other).
Nor has Curry shied from taking stands on social issues when he feels moved to, even in some of his business ventures. For example, a media company he owns has released a documentary about the June 2015 mass shooting in a Charleston, S.C., church that claimed nine lives.
Tonight’s game also is a showcase for arguably the greatest player ever, Michael Jordan, and the NBA franchise he owns, the Charlotte Hornets.
As for HB 2, it’s still unfinished business.
The law mandated that people must use public restrooms that comport with the gender on their birth certificates. It was partially repealed in 2017. That was enough to lure the NBA back to the state. And the NCAA. Greensboro was awarded first- and second-round games in the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, among other championship events.
But not enough to make things right. The new legislation still prohibits locally passed anti-discrimination ordinances until Dec. 1, 2020.
So some of the tarnish remains. The Washington Post reported that HB 2 hindered the Triangle’s bid for a new Amazon headquarters. And the city of Charlotte is still spending millions a year on marketing to rub away HB 2’s blemishes.
The good news, of course, is the NBA All-Star Game, whose economic impact is projected to reach $100 million. Expect lots of scoring and not much defense tonight. Also expect some stargazing and national exposure for Charlotte and the state.
And oh yeah … welcome home, Steph. It’s nice to have you back where you belong.