One of those heroes was ours. One of the people who fought to prevent a third attack on Sept. 11, 2001, was from Greensboro.
So when on Sunday the newest phase of a monument was dedicated in Shanksville, Pa., to those who died when United Flight 93 crashed into a field rather than the Capitol, our chests swelled with pride, and tears welled in our eyes. Because we remember what Sandy Bradshaw did.
You likely recall the details. Bradshaw was a flight attendant aboard a Boeing 757 bound from New Jersey to California that had been hijacked by four terrorists intent on a strike in Washington to follow those earlier at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Bradshaw and other passengers and crew fought back, forcing their way into the cockpit and disrupting the terrorists’ plans. They couldn’t retake control of the aircraft, and it plummeted to earth at more than 575 miles per hour, leaving a crater near Shanksville that was nearly 40 feet deep. All 40 of them died.
On Sunday relatives of those 40 gathered on a rainy day on the site of that crater to dedicate the Flight 93 National Memorial by ringing bells in a concrete-and-steel tower where wind chimes one day will commemorate those heroes.
It was “the day that lives were lost so that other lives were saved. And heroes were made over the skies of Shanksville,” former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge said at the dedication of the memorial, which he called an “everlasting concert.”
The Associated Press described the wind chime as a 93-foot tower that is the final phase of the memorial. Each of those chimes “generates a distinctive sound, and rows of trees that ring the site symbolize sound waves.” Each is 5 to 10 feet long and weighs as much as 150 pounds.
The effort represented by these chimes was pure heroism. During the highjacking there were many phone calls, perhaps more than three dozen, in which people on the plane received information about the earlier attacks and developed their own plan. Their declaration, “Let’s roll,” became a battle cry.
Sandy Bradshaw called her husband, Phil, that day and told him the action the crew and passengers were contemplating. She asked his advice and then hung up. “He could hear all this noise, and then nothing,” her mother, Pat Waugh said 15 years later. “Phil said, ‘All we can hope for is that there are some survivors.’ He was sure that the plane had gone down.”
These are the kinds of commitment and acts of heroism that deserve to be memorialized for future generations to understand and appreciate.
Bradshaw’s family tearfully recalls that afternoon and the sacrifice of the daughter, wife and mother for the greater good of the country, as if she were suddenly cast as a soldier on an unexpected battlefield. Sandy Bradshaw left behind a small daughter and son. “Maybe Sandy was chosen to do this job that day because she was a strong person and a fighter, and she could do what she had to do that day,” Pat Waugh said about 10 years after her daughter died.
The people who went down on Flight 93 — Sandy Bradshaw and the 39 other victims — were fighting for all of us, to preserve our focus, our unity and our very best patriotism.
Thank you, Sandy, for that sacrifice. May others who hear your chime be inspired by your courage.