This much we know: Aggressive panhandling is a problem in Greensboro, especially downtown. It’s a fact.
And how the city addresses it will say a lot about this community — what we stand for and how we care for those of us who are struggling with poverty, addiction, mental illness and homelessness.
The City Council has wrestled with this issue for what seems like forever. It typically emerges from those discussions with hot tempers and bruised feelings and, sometimes, tortured consciences. That was the case last week, when the council debated a proposed new “harassment” ordinance but decided to re-enact its old ordinance for the time being.
After some tortured reflection of our own, some conclusions:
Panhandling is not the problem; poverty is, as well as mental illness and drug abuse.
People have a right to ask strangers for money. Strangers have a right to say yes or no.
Businesses have a right to operate without fear of their employees or customers being harassed.
Reasonable rules for panhandling in public spaces are necessary and appropriate. Supporting such rules is not being anti-poor or racist. It is not coldhearted to prohibit a panhandler from following someone, or hindering someone’s path or approaching someone at an ATM.
Not all panhandlers are the same; some are genuinely hurting and in need of help; others are scam artists or addicts attempting to feed a habit. And not all panhandlers are homeless, or vice versa. Too many of us automatically assume they are.
But there has got to be a better way of helping the less fortunate than doling out spare change on the street. If the root problems are poverty, mental illness and drug abuse, what are we doing about them? Is it working? If not, what needs changing? This community, off and on, has had conversations about poverty. It needs to have more.
At the same time, the city should enact rules that protect broader community interests. Why create problems for businesses that employ people and pay taxes? This only hurts the local economy and fuels even more poverty and joblessness.
As city leaders debate a humane and fair-minded mix of rules for solicitation — and that debate will continue when the council revisits this issue, possibly on Aug. 21 — they need to consider broader strategies to attack poverty. They also need to put their personal differences aside and to focus on the issue.
Finally, we will suggest, once again: Once the city settles on new panhandling rules, it should consider a public-awareness campaign that explains those rules and reminds residents that they have a choice to give or not, as the spirit moves them. But the city also should advise them that the most effective way to ensure that their money goes to good use is to give it to the nonprofits that fight poverty and treat drug abuse. The city should provide a list and contact information in fliers and on its website. It also should post them on signs on street corners and in city parks.
Finally, the City Council should consider governmental policies that can support and encourage more safe and affordable housing. That’s a serious and ongoing challenge here.
We can allow this problem to tear us apart. Or we can pursue lasting solutions. Together.