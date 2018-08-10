They can be called exotic and frightening names such the Bloods, the Crips or Latin Kings. They take face in novels, movies, television and even Broadway musicals. You have heard and read from President Trump about the MS-13 influence that he says crossed over from Mexico. They evoke a fearsome pack of the armed and dangerous.
And, to be sure, “gang” is a four-letter word no civic leader or law enforcement officer wants to hear. When “gang” attaches itself to your city, there is a melanoma on your visage that quickly can spread into cancer.
Last week in the News & Record, Danielle Battaglia told you about the deadly impact of gangs in Greensboro, and she did so through the words of members of the Bloods, one of the nation’s most prominent, violent gangs.
Some described a “brotherhood,” a group brought together by their environs, in some cases by family tradition, for a common purpose, which on face value sounds like something everyone could embrace. But these are national organizations that can grow arteries to send their lifeblood to other cities, where capillaries and vessels are sprouted into sets and subsets. There is a common currency, though: crime and mayhem.
One member told Battaglia about being shot, robbed at gunpoint and doing time in prison, even though, he said, “I don’t agree with the killing, robbing, stealing, breaking into people’s houses and beating up people and jumping on people.”
But said another: “If you don’t obey the rules … you’re going to get punished.”
In Greensboro gangs can mean death. In a city whose homicide rates have risen precipitously, more than one in four killings during the past three years has direct links to gang activity. This year, that’s five of 21. In the record 42 homicides of 2017, there were 11, but 10 of 36 in 2016. And those are the homicides in which police are certain.
Greensboro Police Capt. Nathaniel Davis, who has been assigned to investigate gangs in his city, says the identified gangs and members are in constant flux, citing 38 “sets” with 750 members, up from 624 in 2015.
Sometimes civic leaders — and even police chiefs, admittedly — don’t want to hear about gangs. They turn heads, shut eyes and close ears to questions and discussions about such scourges and how to confront them. Some critics believe the word “gangs” allows law enforcement to be overly aggressive in pursuing people of color and to capture the innocent in their sieve seeking criminals.
Some cities have formed task forces, and some law enforcement agencies have employed squads of elite officers to investigate and eradicate gangs. There are several options and only one is unsatisfactory: to do nothing.
Davis might want to advocate a regional approach. High Point, this week, exploded in deadly violence police attributed to gangs. In fact, Guilford is one of eight counties that have more than 40 gangs, and two others are neighboring Alamance and Forsyth (with Durham, Wake, Cumberland, Gaston and Mecklenburg). Davidson, Randolph and Rockingham have six to 20 gangs.
Although Davis has said he is believes in pushing this effort — “There is an urgency to address the trend,” he told Battaglia — he can’t be left as the Lone Ranger without a posse to ride in pursuit. This is a problem for all of us, and our law enforcement officers need to gang up on gangs.