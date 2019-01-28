As Bennett College races to meet a fundraising goal that may mean life or death for the tiny school in Greensboro, two major gifts have provided a surge of hope and momentum.
The Papa John’s Foundation and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation of Winston-Salem each said last week that it was making a $500,000 donation to Bennett. Each foundation pledged as well to recruit additional donors.
The gifts increased the grand total in donations to $2.7 million as of Friday. The school has set a Feb. 1 deadline to reach a $5 million target.
Bennett (enrollment 470) is raising the money as a show of good faith to an accrediting agency that the college is working, urgently, to address its fragile finances.
That agency — the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges — has said it will revoke Bennett’s accreditation because of the college’s tenuous fiscal footing. Bennett plans to appeal that ruling in mid-February and began the quick-strike campaign to help make its case.
Without accreditation Bennett would lose eligibility for federal grants and student loans and could be forced to close.
We have made the case before for Bennett.
It is one of only two colleges for African-American women in the nation.
It has been an integral part of this community since it was founded in 1873, originally as a normal school to educate freedmen and to train men and women as teachers. It became a women’s school in 1926.
It enriches the cultural and social fabric of the community.
Many of its graduates have gone on to careers in business, education and politics, a good number of them in Greensboro.
Many were involved the in civil rights struggle in Greensboro.
Bennett, is, in many ways, a living monument to civil rights history.
The first black mayor of Greensboro, Yvonne Johnson, is a “Bennett Belle.”
Bennett even has helped to spur non-graduates to greatness.
When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Bennett’s Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel on Feb. 11, 1958, among those in the audience was a 16-year-old named Ezell Blair Jr. Inspired by King’s rousing call to action, Blair, known today as Jibreel Khazan, went on to become one of the Greensboro Four, who staged the seminal Woolworth sit-in in 1960.
ZSR Foundation Executive Director Maurice “Mo” Green, the former superintendent of Guilford County Schools, cited Bennett’s role as a host of the Guilford school system’s specialized programs, the Middle College at Bennett. That little high school within a school sends most of its graduates to college.
Beyond the current fundraising push Bennett also has established a committee to explore long-range strategies for sustaining the school’s fiscal health. Alumnae giving is up. Enrollment is up.
But only five days are left to reach the $5 million target.
You can help. Whatever the size of your gift, it will make a difference.
Bennett College is positive proof that something so small can be so powerful.