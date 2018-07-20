The Eastern Music Festival is a beautiful movement in the symphony that is Greensboro’s arts scene. EMF, which wraps up this week, pairs some extremely talented performers with rising musical stars for a remarkable and unique 10-day libretto at Guilford College.
Yet EMF, like many arts organizations, wrestles to maintain a budget sufficient to underwrite the quality that is its foundation. A combination of benefactors, sponsorships and grants comprise that budget, and every dollar is as elusive as the highest note struck in concert.
Were you surprised to learn that $67,000 EMF received to help with those bills was the largest of 24 grants ArtsGreensboro awarded this year?
As Dawn Decwikiel-Kane reported last week in the News & Record, ArtsGreensboro, the over-arching foundation for the arts in Guilford County, is finding fundraising difficult under a new structure it implemented last spring — a logical process of not paying out grants until the money is collected — and the ever-finer slices of a single philanthropic pie. ArtsGreensboro fell about 14 percent short of its $1.01 million goal, which means there is a $140,000 gap in what beneficiaries might have asked for their budgets.
Jill White, who led the organization’s fundraising, said that the change in when and how donations were collected and granted had derailed some traditional donors. “If it hadn’t been for that, we would have definitely hit $1 million,” she said.ArtsGreensboro also is going through a significant transition with longtime leader Tom Philion retiring on Sept. 10, and all arts organizations and their potential donors continue to perform a delicate ballet of needs, goals and opportunities. For all its historic contributions to EMF, the Greensboro Symphony, Triad Stage and the other larger programs, ArtsGreensboro in the past four years has added the National Folk Festival, a fabulous long weekend that in September will evolve into the North Carolina Folk Festival, the same game under a different name.
And then there is the spires-out-of-the-ground construction of the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro, an $89.7 million public-private project that has generated approximately half its budget from private donations by individuals and companies who value the arts’ contributions to the richness of a community’s fabric. That’s a good thing that otherwise could limit options for others seeking donations.
Those who decry the role government should play in funding the arts sometimes argue that lower taxes put more dollars into the pockets of those who then would be more generous to the arts and other nonprofit needs, a trickle-down grant, if you will.
Obviously though, at least in the fiscal budget year ArtsGreensboro just completed, the significant personal and corporate tax cuts enacted in 2017 haven’t trickled into its coffers. Or maybe ArtsGreensboro’s new calendar didn’t coincide with when that larger pool of dollars arrived into bank accounts.
The hope here is that Guilford County’s growing corporate presences will allow some tax rebates to increase their contributions and that individuals who have been generous perhaps could be a bit more generous.
Because, as TPAC rises to raise our artistic standards, patrons will want to see more stylish performances at our universities and colleges, at our community theaters, from our dance troupes and our musicians. Hopefully those who control cash flow can turn it a bit more forcefully toward the arts and ensure that EMF, the Folk Festival and every training level to reach them are a resonant melody for our future.